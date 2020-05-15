Jiiva and Arjun to co-star in ‘Methavi’

Actor Jiiva, who is awaiting the release of his Bollywood film 83, has a track record of making unconventional choices. This one is likely to fall in that category: Jiiva is set to share screen space with actor Arjun Sarja in a film titled Methavi, which is set to be directed by lyricist-filmmaker Pa Vijay. Raashi Khanna plays the female lead.

The film is produced by Makkal Arasan Pictures’ S Raja, and also features actors Shah Ra, ‘Kalakka Povathu Yaaru’ Dheena of Kaithi fame, Indraja Shankar, Rohini, Radha Ravi, Azhagam Perumal and YG Mahendiran in the cast.

Touted to be a horror-thriller, Methavi is set to go on the floors soon after the ban on film production is lifted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The musical score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Deepak Kumar Padhy is in charge of cinematography. San Lokesh is the editor.