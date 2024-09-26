‘Jigra’ theatrical trailer: Alia Bhatt is unstoppable in Vasan Bala’s sibling prison break film 

A new ‘theatrical’ trailer for Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Vasan Bala, was released on Thursday, September 26. More expansive than the previous teaser trailer, the new promo highlights stunning action sequences and the overarching emotional scope of the prison break film.

In Jigra, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, is incarcerated abroad and subjected to custodial torture. His doting and adamant sister, Satya (Bhatt), moves heaven and earth to break him out of the high-security prison. The new trailer depicts Satya training rigorously for the high-stakes mission. Towards the end, we get glimpses of Satya and Ankur as children, orphaned at a tender age, and realise how deep runs their love.

Jigra is co-written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam. The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, will release in cinemas on October 11.

Vasan is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, crime-thriller Peddlers, and the comic noir Monica, O My Darling.

