‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt turns hero to jailbreak brother Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt turns saviour for her jailbird brother — played by Vedang Raina — in the teaser trailer of their upcoming film Jigra. With the release date of the Vasan Bala directorial coming up, the makers have shared a first glimpse into the world of Jigra.

In the teaser, we learn that after a difficult childhood, Alia’s character now has to cope with a brother who is imprisoned and tortured, and the only way out seems to be for her to turn “into a hero” to protect her sibling. The promotional video is set to a cover of ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’. The song, from Dev Anand’s 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, has been reprised by Achint and sung by Vedang, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Notably, Alia, who made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings, has also bankrolled Jigra under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, in association with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers. The film will hit theatres on October 11.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix coming-of-age period musical The Archies last year and Jigra will mark his theatrical debut. On the other hand, Alia will also be seen next in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Vasan is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, crime-thriller Peddlers, and the comic noir Monica, O My Darling. Jigra marks his first collaboration with Dharma Productions and Alia.

Watch the teaser trailer of Jigra here:

