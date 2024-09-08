ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt turns hero to jailbreak brother Vedang Raina

Updated - September 08, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Helmed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia

The Hindu Bureau

Alia Bhatt in a still from ‘Jigra’ | Photo Credit: @DharmaMovies/YouTube

Alia Bhatt turns saviour for her jailbird brother — played by Vedang Raina — in the teaser trailer of their upcoming film Jigra. With the release date of the Vasan Bala directorial coming up, the makers have shared a first glimpse into the world of Jigra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala, gets a new release date

In the teaser, we learn that after a difficult childhood, Alia’s character now has to cope with a brother who is imprisoned and tortured, and the only way out seems to be for her to turn “into a hero” to protect her sibling. The promotional video is set to a cover of ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’. The song, from Dev Anand’s 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, has been reprised by Achint and sung by Vedang, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Notably, Alia, who made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings, has also bankrolled Jigra under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, in association with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers. The film will hit theatres on October 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt interview | On storytelling, motherhood and writing her first children’s book

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix coming-of-age period musical The Archies last year and Jigra will mark his theatrical debut. On the other hand, Alia will also be seen next in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vasan is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, crime-thriller Peddlers, and the comic noir Monica, O My DarlingJigra marks his first collaboration with Dharma Productions and Alia.

Watch the teaser trailer of Jigra here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US