GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt turns hero to jailbreak brother Vedang Raina

Helmed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia

Published - September 08, 2024 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alia Bhatt in a still from ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt in a still from ‘Jigra’ | Photo Credit: @DharmaMovies/YouTube

Alia Bhatt turns saviour for her jailbird brother — played by Vedang Raina — in the teaser trailer of their upcoming film Jigra. With the release date of the Vasan Bala directorial coming up, the makers have shared a first glimpse into the world of Jigra.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala, gets a new release date

In the teaser, we learn that after a difficult childhood, Alia’s character now has to cope with a brother who is imprisoned and tortured, and the only way out seems to be for her to turn “into a hero” to protect her sibling. The promotional video is set to a cover of ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’. The song, from Dev Anand’s 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, has been reprised by Achint and sung by Vedang, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Notably, Alia, who made her production debut with 2022’s Darlings, has also bankrolled Jigra under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, in association with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are credited as co-producers. The film will hit theatres on October 11.

Alia Bhatt interview | On storytelling, motherhood and writing her first children’s book

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix coming-of-age period musical The Archies last year and Jigra will mark his theatrical debut. On the other hand, Alia will also be seen next in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Vasan is known for directing the action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, crime-thriller Peddlers, and the comic noir Monica, O My DarlingJigra marks his first collaboration with Dharma Productions and Alia.

Watch the teaser trailer of Jigra here:

Published - September 08, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.