‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala deletes Twitter account amid poor reception

Updated - October 20, 2024 04:20 pm IST

The film underperformed at the box office, collecting only ₹25.35 crore in nine days, despite being made on a budget of ₹80 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Vasan Bala | Photo Credit: PRASHANT WAYDANDE

Filmmaker Vasan Bala has deleted his Twitter (X) account following the disappointing box office performance of his latest film, Jigra, and the controversies surrounding it. Bala had been actively defending the Alia Bhatt-starrer on social media, engaging with critics and trolls who targeted him over the film’s failure. Up until recently, Bala was responding to posts about Jigra, before seemingly deleting his Twitter account.

‘Jigra’ movie review: A spirited Alia Bhatt cannot redeem Vasan Bala’s shaky jailbreak film

Jigra, which released amidst significant buzz, has underperformed at the box office, collecting only ₹25.35 crore in nine days, despite being made on a budget of ₹80 crore. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt as an elder sister fighting to save her brother from a foreign prison, faced stiff competition from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, another release featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. While both films struggled, Vicky Vidya managed to fare better at the box office.

Bala’s decision to delete his Twitter account comes after he faced criticism for dismissing box office numbers as the sole measure of a film’s success. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he stated that commercial returns were not his primary focus. However, his comments were perceived as arrogance by some online, with many accusing him of ignoring the audience’s negative reception of the film.

Controversies have also plagued Jigra. Actress Divya Khosla Kumar publicly accused Alia Bhatt of manipulating the film’s box office figures, alleging that Bhatt had purchased tickets to inflate the numbers. Kumar even shared an image of an empty theatre, mocking the film’s reported earnings.

Divya Khosla accuses Alia Bhatt of ‘rigging’ collections of ‘Jigra’

Meanwhile, Manipuri actor Bujou Thaangjam, known for his roles in Mary Kom and Shivaay, claimed he was treated unprofessionally by Jigra‘s casting team after being promised a role that never materialized.

Manipur actor Bijou Thaangjam calls out ‘Jigra’ casting team for ‘unprofessional behaviour’

With the film struggling to break even and facing criticism from multiple quarters, Jigra also marked Alia Bhatt’s lowest opening since Highway (2014).

