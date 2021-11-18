‘Ellam Sheriyakum’ is a family drama with politics as the backdrop, says director Jibu Jacob

18 November 2021 18:13 IST

The director hopes that the film, starring Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan, will bring people to the theatres

In Malayalam, ‘ellam sheriyakum’ translates to ‘everything will be fine’. Director Jibu Jacob is pleased at how apt the title of his new film is in a post-pandemic world.

Starring Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan, the film hits the big screens on Friday (November 19). “I was waiting for theatres to reopen. But I was worried if the decision would cause financial loss to my producers. Now, my hope is ellam sheriyakum,” says Jibu, referring to the positive mood in the industry after the reopening of theatres.

He is pleased that Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup has brought the audience back to cinemas. “Ours is not a star-driven movie. But there is confidence in the whole team with Kurup getting such an overwhelming response. We hope that the mood continues when our movie releases,” he says.

Director Jibu Jacob | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Even though the trailer of his film hints at a political drama, Jibu stresses that “it is a family entertainer, with politics happening to be at its backdrop.”

Family matters

“The story is about the personal lives of politicians, the incidents that happen in their families and how that affects their political career and image. Both the right and left wing party cadres in the State have been featured,” says Jibu, director of Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Aadyarathri.

Asif plays comrade Vineeth, leader of the youth wing of a party. He marries Ancy (Rajisha), daughter of KV Chacko (Siddique), prominent leader of the rival party, against his wishes. “Vineeth and Ancy are like chalk and cheese. Ancy, who is outspoken and headstrong, has an upper-hand over Vineeth, who is always low on confidence. His nature eventually causes problems in their relationship. Ancy is irked when Vineeth finds more time for his party-related activities than her. Eventually, a pregnant Ancy is torn between the love for her father and her husband,” Jibu says. He adds that all characters have their own political outlook, be it Ancy or Asif’s parents, which eventually sets stage for several conflicts.

Rajisha Vijayan and Asif Ali in Jibu Jacob's 'Ellam Sheriyakum' | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A cinematographer-turned-director, Jibu mentions that although his successful first movie, Vellimoonga (2014), also handled politics, Ellam Sheriyakum falls into a different genre. “Vellimoonga was about a street-smart politician named Mamachan. The characters in Ellam Sheriyakum would remind viewers of certain real-life politicians and political developments in the State. Siddique’s character is actually a mix of two of our leading politicians. But I have not taken sides. I strongly believe that all parties have their own virtues and vices and we have not hesitated in telling that,” he adds.

The film, written and scripted by Sharis Mohammed, is based in central Travancore and parts of Kannur.

On the Asif-Rajisha combo, he opines that they make the best pair in Malayalam cinema today. “They nailed it as a couple in their first movie [Anuraga Karikkin Vellam]. I had great fun working with them. It was easy working with two fabulous actors who appeared to be competing against each other with their talent,” Jibu asserts.

Also part of the cast are Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Sreejith Ravi, Kottayam Ramesh, Suresh Kumar, Tulasi Mani (who acted in Sankarabharanam) and Neeraja Rajendran among others. “It is 200th project of the film’s composer Ouseppachan, who is also playing a significant character. I consider it as an honour to have him on board. He is the senior most member of our crew but no one can match up to his energy,” Jibu says. The film is produced by Thomas Thiruvalla and Dr Paul Varghese.