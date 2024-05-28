ADVERTISEMENT

'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter': Siddharth Anand unveils title of upcoming heist film starring Saif Ali Khan

Published - May 28, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat 

ANI

Director Robbie Grewal and Saif Ali Khan  | Photo Credit: @s1danand/Instagram

Siddharth Anand is teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for a new film. The acclaimed director-producer posted a picture with the actor, captioning it, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change!" This nostalgic reunion photo put an end to swirling speculations, confirming that the duo is collaborating once again after 17 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand reuniting for new project

Siddharth Anand took to Instagram to share that the film's title is Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter.

Said to be a heist drama, the film is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand, with Robbie Grewal directing. The project will also star the talented Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters. Currently, the cast and crew, including Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Saif Ali Khan, and Robbie Grewal, are busy shooting in Budapest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Devara’: First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s film out

This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, although Saif and Siddharth have previously worked together on two films, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter is set to be a direct-to-digital release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US