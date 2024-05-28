'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter': Siddharth Anand unveils title of upcoming heist film starring Saif Ali Khan

Siddharth Anand is teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for a new film. The acclaimed director-producer posted a picture with the actor, captioning it, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change!" This nostalgic reunion photo put an end to swirling speculations, confirming that the duo is collaborating once again after 17 years.

Siddharth Anand took to Instagram to share that the film's title is Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter.

Said to be a heist drama, the film is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand, with Robbie Grewal directing. The project will also star the talented Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters. Currently, the cast and crew, including Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Saif Ali Khan, and Robbie Grewal, are busy shooting in Budapest.

This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, although Saif and Siddharth have previously worked together on two films, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter is set to be a direct-to-digital release.

