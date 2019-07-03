Cinema Paradiso

This 1988 movie is considered one of the greatest hits of Italian cinema. It revolves around a cinema theatre and a little boy’s relationship with it.

Apocalypto

An adventure thriller directed by Mel Gibson. The story, set during the time of the Mayan civilization, follows a hunter and his tribesmen and the odds they face in a game of survival.

Kaaka Muttai

A poignant story about the lives and struggle of two siblings from a Chennai slum who dream of having a pizza. The movie also explores how urbanisation affects the poor.

Oldboy

This Korean thriller is about a man who is held captive for years by unidentified persons and is released. We follow the blood-spilling journey he undertakes in his quest for revenge against his captors.

Manassinakkare

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Jayaram, Sheela and Nayathara, the family drama attempts to interpret the value of relationships as seen by different generations.

