ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Chastain to star in Apple TV+ series ‘The Savant’

March 28, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Los Angeles

‘The Savant’ is about woman who infiltrates hate groups online to help stop large-scale public attacks

ANI

Jessica Chastain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actress Jessica Chastain has bagged a role in Apple limited series The Savant. According to Variety, the series is inspired by a true story published in Cosmopolitan in August 2019.

Exact plot details for the series are being kept under wraps, but the Cosmopolitan article tells the story of a real woman who has come to be known as "the Savant" as she infiltrates hate groups online to help stop large-scale public attacks.

ALSO READ
Jessica Chastain heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's epic 'RRR'

The series hails from Fifth Season and Anonymous Content. Melissa James Gibson ( Anatomy of a Scandal, The Americans) will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under her overall deal with Fifth Season. Matthew Heineman ( A Private War, Retrograde) will direct and executive produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Chastain will executive produce in addition to starring via Freckle Films.

Chastain won the Academy Award for best actress for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022. She has been nominated two other times — for Zero Dark Thirty and The Help. Her other notable film roles include starring in The Good Nurse, Armageddon Time, Molly's Game, Interstellar, and A Most Violent Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US