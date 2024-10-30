ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser board Al Pacino-starrer, ‘Assassination’

Published - October 30, 2024 11:54 am IST

Directed by Barry Levinson is set to begin filming in Boston in early 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Jessica Chastian and Bryan Cranston | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser are joining Al Pacino in Barry Levinson’s upcoming thriller Assassination, a fresh take on the JFK conspiracy. The film, co-written by David Mamet, Levinson, and Sam Bromell, centers on Dorothy Kilgallen (played by Chastain), a fearless media figure who delves into the mysteries surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mothers’ Instinct’ movie review: A handsome-looking, but tonally uneven meditation on motherhood and grief

Kilgallen, renowned as the first female crime reporter in America, is determined to prove that Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone, risking her life as she clashes with powerful forces like the CIA, FBI, and mafia.

Levinson describes Kilgallen as “relentless and courageous” in her pursuit of truth, highlighting her unique access to the Warren Commission and her interviews with key figures like Jack Ruby. The film merges murder mystery and noir elements, portraying Kilgallen’s journey as she uncovers dark secrets that challenge official narratives.

Produced by Corey Large, with Levinson’s longtime collaborator Jason Sosnoff, Assassination is set to begin filming in Boston in early 2025. Levinson expressed excitement at having an award-winning cast bring this riveting story to life, noting that Kilgallen’s perspective on the JFK case offers a fresh, untold angle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US