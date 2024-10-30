GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser board Al Pacino-starrer, ‘Assassination’

Directed by Barry Levinson is set to begin filming in Boston in early 2025

Published - October 30, 2024 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jessica Chastian and Bryan Cranston

Jessica Chastian and Bryan Cranston | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser are joining Al Pacino in Barry Levinson’s upcoming thriller Assassination, a fresh take on the JFK conspiracy. The film, co-written by David Mamet, Levinson, and Sam Bromell, centers on Dorothy Kilgallen (played by Chastain), a fearless media figure who delves into the mysteries surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

‘Mothers’ Instinct’ movie review: A handsome-looking, but tonally uneven meditation on motherhood and grief

Kilgallen, renowned as the first female crime reporter in America, is determined to prove that Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone, risking her life as she clashes with powerful forces like the CIA, FBI, and mafia.

Levinson describes Kilgallen as “relentless and courageous” in her pursuit of truth, highlighting her unique access to the Warren Commission and her interviews with key figures like Jack Ruby. The film merges murder mystery and noir elements, portraying Kilgallen’s journey as she uncovers dark secrets that challenge official narratives.

Produced by Corey Large, with Levinson’s longtime collaborator Jason Sosnoff, Assassination is set to begin filming in Boston in early 2025. Levinson expressed excitement at having an award-winning cast bring this riveting story to life, noting that Kilgallen’s perspective on the JFK case offers a fresh, untold angle.

