‘Jersey’, ‘Kaithi’, ‘Super 30’ and ‘Trance’ to be screened at IIFFT 2020

01 August 2020 13:49 IST

The International Indian Film Festival Toronto aims to promote Indian cinema in North America and will be screening a tapestry of films in different languages

The Telugu sports drama Jersey, the Tamil film Kaithi, the Hindi film Super 30 and Malayalam film Trance are among the Indian feature films that will be screened at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto (IIFFT) 2020, from August 9 to 15.

The IIFFT, according to a statement, is a not-for-profit cultural organisation that promotes and celebrates Indian cinema in North America. The short film Padmavyuha and documentary Batch of 2020 are also part of this year’s festival.

Sithara Entertainments which produced the sports drama Jersey, directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, announced the screening of their film at the festival, on Friday. The 2019 film was widely appreciated for narrating the story of a 36-year-old struggling cricketer trying to make his mark, to be a hero in the eyes of his son. Actor Nani was lauded for his portrayal of the cricketer named Arjun, and he was joined by a winsome cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj and child actor Ronit Kamra.

Jersey is now being remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor.