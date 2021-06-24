Jerry Seinfeld to star in and direct ‘Unfrosted’ for Netflix

The comedy feature film will be about the creation of the Pop Tart

Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act and direct a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop Tart.

According to Variety, Seinfeld will also produce the comedy feature film, titled “Unfrosted”.

Co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the project is inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts.

Seinfeld had also used the joke during his last stand-up special “23 Hours to Kill”, which was released in 2020.

Netflix and Seinfeld have collaborated for interview series“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”, as well as two comedy specials, “23 Hours to Kill”and 2017’s“Jerry Before Seinfeld”.

The streamer also landed worldwide rights to his classic sitcom“Seinfeld”in a five-year deal worth USD 500 million, with the series hitting the service later this year.

“Unfrosted” will start production in 2022.