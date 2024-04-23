Jerry Seinfeld on why the movie business is over: Disorientation replaced it

April 23, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is making his directorial debut with Unfrosted, an origin story of Pop-Tarts. Co-starring Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer and others, the film premieres on Netflix on May 3.

In a recent interview with GQ, Seinfeld spoke about his filmmaking experience and the state of the movie industry.

“It was totally new to me,” Seinfeld was quoted as saying by GQ. “I thought I had done some cool stuff, but it was nothing like the way these people work. They’re so dead serious! They don’t have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea.”

Pressed about the point, he continued, “...film doesn’t occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives. When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we’re walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see.”

Asked what he feels replaced the allure of film, he continued, “Depression? Malaise? I would say confusion. Disorientation replaced the movie business. Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, What’s going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?”

Set in Michigan, 1963, Unfrosted tracks the rivalry between cereal companies Kellogg’s and Post to “create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.”

The film is described as “a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen.”