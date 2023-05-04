ADVERTISEMENT

Jermaine Fowler joins the cast of ‘Faces Of Death’

May 04, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Written by Isa Mazzei and Goldhaber, the film is directed by Daniel Goldhaber

The Hindu Bureau

Jermaine Fowler | Photo Credit: @jermainefowler/Instagram

Actor Jermaine Fowler of Sorry To Bother You fame has joined the cast of Faces Of Death, Legendary Entertainment’s redo of the 1978 horror film. According to Deadline, the actor will star alongside Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah and Charli XCX. 

Written by Isa Mazzei and Goldhaber, the film is directed by Daniel Goldhaber. The original movie from filmmaker John Alan Schwartz was advertised as “Banned in 52 Countries.” 

Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford will produce the new film with Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Mazzei and Rick Benattar are executive producing and Cory Kaplan and Derek Bishé are co-producing.

Meanwhile, Fowler will next be seen in Tim Story’s The Blackening. He also has  Retreat with Emma Corrin and Clive Owen. 

