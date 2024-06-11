ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Strong opens up on possibility of another season of ‘Succession’

Published - June 11, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Strong won his first Emmy Award and Golden Globe for playing the role of Kendall Roy in ‘Succession’

ANI

Jeremy Strong. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Jeremy Strong opened up about the possibility of another season of Succession. Strong played the role of businessman Kendall Roy, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure there’s a desire for more Succession. I would really pass that buck to creator Jesse Armstrong,” he said in an interview. ”But I think in terms of the role that I played, he came to his terminal point,” added Strong. “So for me, that’s something that is very happily put to rest.”

‘Succession’ series finale review: An Ouroboros-ian farewell to Television’s Roy-alty

Strong won his first Emmy Award and Golden Globe for playing the role of Kendall Roy in Succession. He earlier shared how much he relates to his character in the series. ”He is me, and I am him. It’s hard for me to extricate myself from that or look at him in any other way,” said Strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “He’s this concatenation of all these misfires and abortive attempts and a kind of desperate wanting. He’s kind of the embodiment of it, you know? The full catastrophe of the tragedy of ambition. To me, and I’ve said this before, the show could have been called The Inexorable Death of Kendall Roy.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:‘Succession’ season 4 episode 1 review: TV Roy-alty is back and it is bigger, bolder and better

On speaking about the storyline and his character, he shared, “I think that this is different from all the other times we’ve seen him try and fail, all the times we’ve seen him lose again and again and again.

“Before, he’s always been able to get back up. This time is different because the loss is total on all sides. He’s lost everything,” added Strong.

After the Succession finale, Strong returned to Broadway in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, for which he got his first Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play, according to Deadline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US