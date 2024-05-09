ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Strong in talks to play Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in ‘Nebraska’ movie

Published - May 09, 2024 04:04 pm IST

The ‘Succession’ star may essay the role of Springsteen’s (White) longtime manager Jon Landau in the Scott Cooper-directed feature

ANI

Jeremy Strong poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Actor Jeremy Strong is likely to share screen space with Jeremy Allen White in Deliver Me From Nowhere, the 20th Century Studios movie about Bruce Springsteen and the making of his 1982 album, Nebraska. As per Variety, the Succession star may essay the role of Springsteen's (White) longtime manager Jon Landau in the Scott Cooper-directed feature.

Cooper is also writing the film, which is based on Warren Zane's 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. Nebraska, the follow-up to Springsteen's 1980 double album The River, was expected to be a blockbuster rock record with the E Street Band. Instead, it was a stripped-down solo album made on a four-track recorder.

The book tells the story of Springsteen's artistic journey in the creation of the record. The project is expected to go on floors this fall. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many," Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum said last month when the film landed at the studio.

