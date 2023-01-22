HamberMenu
Jeremy Renner reveals he broke 30+ bones in snowplough accident

Renner returned home on Wednesday after spending two weeks in the hospital following the accident

January 22, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

PTI
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has revealed that he broke over 30 plus bones in a snow ploughing accident earlier this month. The actor made the revelation on Saturday night in an Instagram post.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessing to you all," Renner wrote.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all," he added.

Renner returned home on Wednesday after spending two weeks in the hospital following the accident.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the actor got behind the wheel of his snow plough to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plough to speak to the family member when the plough began to roll and run him over.

The accident occurred near his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. He was later airlifted and underwent a surgery.

