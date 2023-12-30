ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Renner returns to work one year after snowplow accident

December 30, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Renner re-shared a post from ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ co-star Emma Laird on his Instagram story, indicating that the pair would be reunited right after the new year for the season 3

ANI

Jeremy Renner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow in January, 2023, is now back in action. He is fully recovered and all set to return to work.

On Thursday, Renner re-shared a post from Mayor Of Kingstown co-star Emma Laird on his Instagram story, indicating that the pair would be reunited right after the new year for the season 3, Deadline reported. The post featured a photo of Laird and Renner, seemingly on set, with the text: "It's happening" and "Back with my favourite guy next week."

The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Earlier in an interview with People, Renner revealed the treatment he has been having to aid his recovery. "I have been exploring every type of therapy since Jan 14th," Renner wrote in his Instagram caption.

"Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on." He said his greatest therapy has been, "his mind," and his "will to keep pushing through his recovery."

He added that he feels it is "his duty" to be "exceptional" after his accident." Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you who have empowered me to endure," he added. Back in October, the star revealed that he has a collection of music coming out about the different milestones in his recovery journey.

