Jeremy Renner graces stage of People's Choice Awards 2024 post accident

More than 13 months after being critically injured in a snow plow accident, Renner walked the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California

February 19, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

ANI
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film "Hawkeye," in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor's representative said Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film "Hawkeye," in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor's representative said Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Actor Jeremy Renner has gone through a lot after his snow plow accident that left him in critical condition for several months. However, the ace star has come out of the difficult phase. At People's Choice Awards 2024, hosted by Simu Liu he arrived to give the first award at the ceremony, according to People. More than 13 months after being critically injured in a snow plow accident, Renner walked the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. This award ceremony took place amid his recovery phase from the snow plow incident that happened at the beginning of 2023.

"The fans rock," Renner said as he hit the stage. "I gotta say, it feels good to be back.

This year's been a heck of a journey and I'm happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best."Later, he introduced the nominees for TV performance of the year, saying, "Right now I get the privilege of celebrating the most powerful movie performances on screen. So, are you ready for the first award of the night?"

According to People, Renner announced that Billie Eilish beat out 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story''s Adjoa Andoh, Ayo Edebiri from 'The Bear', 'The Morning Show''s Jon Hamm, Matt Bomer of 'Fellow Travelers', 'Only Murders in the Building''s Meryl Streep, Steven Yeun from 'Beef' and Storm Reid of 'The Last of Us' for her performance in 'Swarm'. As Eilish, 22, approached the stage to accept her trophy, Renner took a step back and hugged his 'Avengers' co-star Tom Hiddleston, who had already given him a standing ovation, before heading backstage. Hiddleston, 43, went on to accept the sci-fi/fantasy show of the year award for 'Loki'. Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries following a near-fatal snow plow accident that took place on January 1, 2023, and left him with more than 30 broken bones.

While speaking to People, Renner said, "I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine. I've never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point. Literally, I feel pretty open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful." The Oscar nominee credited his loved ones with motivating him to recover.

"Everything kind of just went right," Renner said. "Obviously I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support, a lot of reason to recover. That is really special. There's a lot of people that don't have as much, [don't have] those things to live for," reported People.

