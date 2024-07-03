GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jeremy Irons joins cast of ‘The Morning Show’ season 4

Irons will portray the role of Martin Levy, father of Aniston’s character Alex Levy, in the series

Published - July 03, 2024 01:11 pm IST

PTI
British actor Jeremy Irons poses with his trophy in tribute to his lifetime career during the 2nd day of the 14th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014.

British actor Jeremy Irons poses with his trophy in tribute to his lifetime career during the 2nd day of the 14th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. | Photo Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar

Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons has boarded the cast of the fourth season of the acclaimed drama series The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Irons will portray the role of Martin Levy, father of Aniston’s character Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ show, according to AceShowbiz.

Marion Cotillard joins season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’

The 75-year-old actor has been a part of projects such as Lolita, The Mission, and Eragon, to name a few. His appearance in the upcoming chapter of The Morning Show will also mark his first series since Netflix’s The Pentaverate in 2022.

ALSO READ: The ‘Morning Show’ and life after #MeToo

The Morning Show has had three successful seasons after its first season premiered in 2019. Season three finale ended with Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson being taken into FBI custody, and Aniston’s Alex Bradley outsmarting her love interest Paul (Hamm) when she realises that he was trying to take over the network by illegal means.

The show examines the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. It also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie.

Julianna Margulies won’t be part of ‘The Morning Show’ season 4

