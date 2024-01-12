Jenny Slate’s stand-up special ‘Season Professional’ to land on Prime Video in February

January 12, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Prime Video has announced a new stand-up comedy special from actor-comedian Jenny Slate.

Titled "Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional", the one-hour special will premiere on the streaming service's platform on February 23.

"The highly anticipated special proves that being brave for love is worth it—even when it comes to pushing out a baby, stalking your therapist, or trusting your partner to not destroy you," Prime Video said in a press release.

"Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional" is the second stand-up special from Slate after her 2019 special for Netflix, "Jenny Slate: Stage Fright".

She is also known for starring in films such as "Obvious Child", "Gifted", "Venom", "On the Rocks", "I Want You Back" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

"Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional" is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and A24 with Slate, Gillian Robespierre and Elisabeth Holm serving as executive producers.

