Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me ... Now’ and companion movie to release in February 2024

November 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Pop star Jennifer Lopez’s first studio album in a decade, 'This Is Me…Now', will come out on February 16, 2024.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the singer's ninth album will be accompanied by a movie “inspired by the music” releasing on the same date.

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired and will release "This Is Me…Now: The Film" on Prime Video worldwide. It is produced by Nuyorican Productions.

"'THIS IS ME...NOW'. The Musical Experience Begins 2.16.24 @PrimeVideo @thenewbmg @bmg_us," Lopez posted on Instagram on Monday along with a teaser of the new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of 'This Is Me…Now' will celebrate the anniversary of its sister album, 'This is Me…Then', which was released 20 years ago.

The new album, written and executive-produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others, will combine R&B, pop, hip-hop and Lopez’s vocals.

The movie based on the album is described as an "intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love".

"Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame," Prime Video said.

Lopez had announced the album in November 2022 and also issued a track listing that includes among its titles "Dear Ben Pt. II", presumably a sequel to "Dear Ben" of 'This is Me... Then'. The song is said to be in reference to her husband, actor Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance after years apart and tied the knot in July.

Lopez has so far released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles, five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

She has sold more than 80 million records with 15 billion streams worldwide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.