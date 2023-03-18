Jennifer Lopez to star in ‘Unstoppable’ produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

March 18, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Jennifer Lopez will star in an upcoming sports drama that husband Ben Affleck is producing. The film, titled Unstoppable, is based on the story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State. The film will star Jharrel Jerome in the lead role.

Affleck’s Artists Equity, a new production company co-founded by longtime friend Matt Damon, is producing Unstoppable, Deadline reported.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg ( Argo, Zero Dark Thirty).

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming release is The Mother on Netflix. The film tells the story of an ex-assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter.

Lopez also stars in Brad Peyton’s science fiction thriller film Atlas.