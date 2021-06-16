Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’

The pop star-actor, who recently rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, will also be seen in the Universal romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’ and the Lionsgate action comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Actor-pop star Jennifer Lopez will headline Netflix’s “Atlas”, a sci-fi thriller, which will be directed by Brad Peyton of “Rampage” fame.

Lopez, who recently signed a first-look deal with the streamer, will also produce the project, sources told Deadline.

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an artificial intelligence (AI) soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another AI.

Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based off the original script by Leo Sardarian.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining Lopez to produce through Nuyorican Productions.

Courtney Baxter will serve as an executive producer with Matt Schwartz co-producing the film.

Previously announced projects under the agreement include “The Mother”, directed by Niki Carpo, and “The Cipher”, based on the novel by Isabella Maldonado.

Lopez will next be seen in the Universal romantic comedy “Marry Me” and the Lionsgate action comedy “Shotgun Wedding”.

Meanwhile, it seems like Ben Affleck and Lopez have reignited their romance almost two decades after they called off their engagement.

Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of comedy movie “Gigli” in early 2002, and got engaged later that year but they parted ways in 2004.

The former couple are once again together as they were photographed during their Sunday dinner outing at restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California. Reports of Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled romance started doing the rounds in April, after they were spotted outside her home here following her split from Alex Rodriguez.