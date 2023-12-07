Jennifer Lopez to star in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ feature film adaptation

December 07, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Actor Jennifer Lopez will headline a feature film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. The musical film will be written and directed by Bill Condon of Dreamgirls fame, reported Variety.

Set in an Argentinian prison in 1981, the new film will have Lopez play Aurora, a fantasy character created by a gay hairdresser, Luis Molina, who is in prison for allegedly corrupting a minor. “To escape the horrors of his imprisonment, Molina imagines movies starring Aurora as a classic silver screen diva, including the role of the spider woman, who kills her prey with a kiss. Molina’s life is upended when a Marxist, Valentin Arregui Paz, is brought into his cell, and the two form an unlikely bond,” added Variety’s description.

An actor is yet to be cast for the role of Molina. The team is aiming to begin rehearsals by February so that the film can start shooting by April in New Jersey.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig and the book of the musical by Terrence McNally, will have music by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The film is produced by Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy, Greg Yolen and Matt Geller. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers.

Notably, Kiss of the Spider Woman has been adapted twice before, into a musical in 1993 and a feature take on Puig’s novel in 1985. The feature, directed by Héctor Babenco, got actor William Hurt a Best Actor Academy Award for playing Molina.

Condon is best known for helming Dreamgirls, Beauty and the Beast and the two parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. He is also known for writing 2002’s Chicago and 2017’s The Greatest Showman among other titles. He last directed 2019’s The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.

