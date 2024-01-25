Jennifer Lopez returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as a musical guest

January 25, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Jennifer Lopez, 54, has been confirmed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live's next episode on February 3. The superstar will appear alongside Ayo Edebiri, who is making her hosting debut on the late-night series, reported People.

The singer-actor's upcoming appearance will mark her fourth time on SNL. 'Saturday Night Live' is an American late-night sketch comedy variety show conceived by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. It airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Lopez made her first appearance on the show in 2000, alongside presenter Alan Cumming, and returned later in 2001 as both host and musical guest. Edebiri, meanwhile, will host the show for the first time, following a successful awards season. The 28-year-old star of 'The Bear' just won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critic's Choice Award for her role as Sydney on the FX series.

JLo will perform at Studio 8H shortly before the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album, ‘This Is Me... Now’, on February 16. The record is a follow-up to her 2002 CD This Is Me... Then, it addressed her relationship with then-boyfriend Ben Affleck and comes a decade after her last full-length album, A.K.A. The pop superstar’s new record is set to arrive along with a film, ‘This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,’ which is described by the official synopsis as a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.”

The trailer for the project, which Lopez created along with Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers, dropped last week. The "On the Floor" singer has also since shared the single "Can't Get Enough," reported People.