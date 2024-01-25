GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jennifer Lopez returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as a musical guest

The singer-actor's upcoming appearance will mark her fourth time on SNL

January 25, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

ANI
Jennifer Lopez attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

Jennifer Lopez, 54, has been confirmed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live's next episode on February 3. The superstar will appear alongside Ayo Edebiri, who is making her hosting debut on the late-night series, reported People.

The singer-actor's upcoming appearance will mark her fourth time on SNL. 'Saturday Night Live' is an American late-night sketch comedy variety show conceived by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. It airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

ALSO READ
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’

Lopez made her first appearance on the show in 2000, alongside presenter Alan Cumming, and returned later in 2001 as both host and musical guest. Edebiri, meanwhile, will host the show for the first time, following a successful awards season. The 28-year-old star of 'The Bear' just won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critic's Choice Award for her role as Sydney on the FX series.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France

Jennifer Lopez attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France | Photo Credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN

JLo will perform at Studio 8H shortly before the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album, ‘This Is Me... Now’, on February 16. The record is a follow-up to her 2002 CD This Is Me... Then, it addressed her relationship with then-boyfriend Ben Affleck and comes a decade after her last full-length album, A.K.A. The pop superstar’s new record is set to arrive along with a film, ‘This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,’ which is described by the official synopsis as a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.”

ALSO READ
Jennifer Lopez’s ninth album ‘This Is Me ... Now’ and companion movie to release in February 2024

The trailer for the project, which Lopez created along with Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers, dropped last week. The "On the Floor" singer has also since shared the single "Can't Get Enough," reported People.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.