ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: ‘I am completely heartsick and devastated’

Updated - June 01, 2024 02:11 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 02:10 pm IST

Lopez, as per a statement, is taking time off to be with her family and close friends

AP

Jennifer Lopez participates in a Netflix ‘Atlas’ photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in New York. Lopez has canceled her 2024 ‘This Is Me...Live’ tour | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” they said in a statement.

‘Atlas’ movie review: Jennifer Lopez gamely carries this middling actioner on her shapely shoulders

The tour was to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, “This Is Me... Now" and its companion film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston on Aug. 31. Live Nation shared that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lopez offered her own statement to fans on her OntheJLo website and newsletter, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Jennifer Lopez talks about AI, says, it is “really scary”

She continued: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

“This Is Me... Now” was released early this year, 20 years after her hit album, “This Is Me... Then.” Lopez told the AP that the new album was a “miracle” and “a second chance. And I’d love to capture this moment in time the way that album captured that moment in time.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

music

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US