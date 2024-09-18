GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein teaming up for ‘Office Romance’

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are set to team up for Netflix rom-com ‘Office Romance’. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy

Published - September 18, 2024 12:52 pm IST

PTI
Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez. | Photo Credit: AP

Unstoppable star Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein will co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy film "Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two decades of on-and-off romance

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldstein is attached to write the script for the Netflix movie alongside Joe Kelly. As of now, there is no director attached to the project and plot details are yet to be disclosed.

Lopez, well known rom-coms such as The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, is strengthening her relationship with Netflix. Earlier this year, she starred in Brad Peyton's sci-fi film Atlas for the streamer, opposite Simu Liu and Sterling K Brown. In 2023, she fronted its action movie The Mother, directed by Niki Caro.

ALSO SAID:Jennifer Lopez talks about AI, says, it is “really scary”

Two-time Emmy winner Goldstein has previously starred in a romantic feature "All of You", which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

