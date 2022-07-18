Movies

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters NEW YORK July 18, 2022 03:50 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 02:41 IST

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to Clark County records posted Sunday.

The Clark County clerk's office in Nevada showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages.

