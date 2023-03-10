ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ to release in India on June 23

March 10, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky of ‘Good Boys’ fame, the film also stars Andrew Feldman, ​​​​​​Laura Benanti, Natalie Morale​​​​​​s and Matthew Broderick

PTI

Jennifer Lawrence in a still from ‘No Hard Feelings’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence-led comedy movie No Hard Feelings will hit the theatres in India on June 23, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky of Good Boys fame, the film is described as an edgy laugh riot.

"On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing," the official synopsis reads.

No Hard Feelings also stars ​​Andrew Feldman, ​​​​​​Laura Benanti, Natalie Morale​​​​​​s and Matthew Broderick.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing the movie in Indian cinemas. The makers also released the first trailer of the film on Friday.

