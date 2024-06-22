ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence to star in murder mystery ‘The Wives’

Published - June 22, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have penned the script for the project, which is described as being in development

ANI

Jennifer Lawrence. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in a new murder mystery titled The Wives. Not only will she star in the project but she is also associated with The Wives as a producer, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Joining Lawrence on the producing team is Justine Ciarrocchi, her partner at the duo's Excellent Cadaver production banner, as well as Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominees Jeremy O. Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have penned the script for the project, which is described as being in development.

Breslin may be best known for his stage work. He recently directed Invasive Species by Maia Novi at the Vineyard Theater and, as a creative director of Fake Friends with Foley, made Pulitzer finalist Circle Jerk and This American Wife from FourthWall Theatricals.

Exact plot details have not been disclosed yet, but the film is being described as "being partly inspired by the Real Housewives franchise, which focuses on the soap operatic and over-the-top theatrics of well-to-do women in areas ranging from Orange County to Miami to Atlanta."

Wives will be co-produced by Apple Studios and A24. The two companies, as well as Lawrence, previously teamed on the 2022 drama Causeway.Apple and A24 have quickly become one of the town's reliable partnerships. Lawrence was last seen in the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings and appeared opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up.

