Jennifer Lawrence to headline sci-fi black comedy ‘Why Don’t You Love Me?’

The upcoming A24 film is adapted from the 2023 graphic novel of the same name by Paul B. Rainey

Updated - July 10, 2024 04:59 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jennifer Lawrence

Actor Jennifer Lawrence will headline A24’s sci-fi comedy Why Don’t You Love Me?, adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Paul B. Rainey.

The novel, published in 2023, relates the story of Claire and Mark, a couple in an unhappy marriage who come to realize that reality is not quite what it seems. “Why Don’t You Love Me? is a pitch-black comedy about marriage, alcoholism, depression, and mourning lost opportunities,” a description of Rainey’s novel reads.

The film adaptation will be written by Robert Funke (On Becoming a God in Central Florida). Lawrence is also producing while hunt is currently on for a director, reports stated. Ari Aster, known for Hereditary and Beau Is Afraid, is on board as one of the producers.

Lawrence was seen in the sex comedy No Hard Feelings in 2023. She has Apple TV+’s The Wives on the cards.

