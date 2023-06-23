Jennifer Lawrence says she is scared to work with method actors

June 23, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence says she is "scared" of working with somebody who is a method actor. During an appearance on the talk show Hot Ones, the actor said: “I would be scared to work with somebody who’s Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?”

“That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I’ve been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time," she added.

Lawrence has teamed with Christian Bale, known for his method approach, on David O. Russell’s American Hustle. The actor said while working on the film she tried to understand how Bale prepared before the shot.

ALSO READ:‘Causeway’ movie review: A subdued Jennifer Lawrence in a mindful film on healing

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had always been very on and off, on and off until I did American Hustle. I worked with Christian Bale and I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing, like it was going to be 10 seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready. And then I saw that and I was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ And then I started to do that," she recalled.

Lawrence's latest theatrical release is the R-rated comedy movie No Hard Feelings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.