Jennifer Lawrence on reprising her ‘The Hunger Games’ role: “Oh, my God — totally!”

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is more than ready to rekindle the fires and take on the role of the ‘Girl on Fire’ once more.

The 32-year-old actor informed Variety on Friday while promoting her new comedy No Hard Feelings that she would be “totally” open to resuming her fan-favourite role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series.

”Oh, my God - totally!” Lawrence said when asked if she would ever want to pick up her character’s bow and arrow once more. ”If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100%,” she added. Lawrence played the lead in the first four Hunger Games films, which are adaptations of Suzanne Collins’ young-adult dystopian book series of the same name.

From 2012 through 2015, the films shattered box office records, grossing more than $3 billion globally. They also featured Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore, and others along with Lawrence.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a Hunger Games prequel movie based on Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, is scheduled to hit theatres on November 17, 2023. Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, and Zegler’s boyfriend, Josh Andres Rivera, with whom she made her acting debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake last year, are all included in the cast.

The story follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (played by Sutherland in the original series and in the new film by Blyth), who would grow up to become the oppressive president of the dystopian country of Panem and the ‘Hunger Games’ series’ primary antagonist.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Lawrence told reporters what advice she would give to the cast of the prequel: “You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don’t worry about anything.” In November, the Academy Award winner also joked that hearing news about the prequel made her “feel old as mold”, reported People.

No Hard Feelings is in theatres June 23, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to premiere in theaters November 17.

