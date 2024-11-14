ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson feature in first look for Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die, My Love’

Published - November 14, 2024 10:46 am IST

Adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel, ‘Die, My Love’ is set in rural America and follows the unraveling of a woman’s psyche, with Lawrence portraying a woman caught between her husband and lover

The Hindu Bureau

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in a still from ‘Die, My Love’ | Photo Credit: X/ @DiscussingFilm

The first look at Die, My Love, a new thriller from acclaimed director Lynne Ramsay, has been released, featuring a star-studded cast led by Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield. Adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel, Die, My Love is set in rural America and follows the unraveling of a woman’s psyche, with Lawrence portraying a woman caught between her husband (Pattinson) and lover (Stanfield).

Ramsay, known for intense psychological dramas like We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, co-wrote the script with Enda Walsh. The project is produced by Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, and Black Label Media, alongside Lawrence herself through her company, Excellent Cadaver. In a statement accompanying the film’s first image, Excellent Cadaver praised Ramsay’s distinctive, artful direction, describing her as “one of one.”

The supporting cast includes veterans Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte.

Lawrence’s recent projects include No Hard Feelings and upcoming collaborations with A24. Pattinson will next appear in Mickey 17 by Bong Joon-ho and has other major projects lined up, including The Batman Part II. Stanfield, who recently starred in The Changeling and The Book of Clarence, continues to diversify his filmography with upcoming roles in Play Dirty and I Love Boosters.

