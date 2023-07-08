Jennifer Garner to be back as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

July 08, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

There's good news for actor Jennifer Garner's fans. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer is all set to reprise her iconic role as the antiheroine Elektra in Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool 3. Garner first essayed the role of the Marvel assassin in 20th Century Fox's Daredevil, the 2003 feature that starred Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear.

While the film was not a hit, it did spawn a spinoff, with Garner toplining solo act Elektra two years later. That too, was not a box office success, but it was noteworthy as Garner was one of the few women to lead a studio comic book movie at the time. The shooting for the third instalment is currently underway.

The audience will also see Ryan Reynolds returning as the wise-cracking antihero Deadpool. Hugh Jackman is also back as the adamantium-infused hero Wolverine, reprising his role for the first time since 2017's Logan. The film will be the first Deadpool feature to be helmed by Marvel Studios since its parent company Disney purchased 20th Century back in 2019, allowing them to bring Deadpool into the MCU auspices.

Her involvement in Deadpool 3 hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumoured, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up. But this being Deadpool, one can't rule out some meta, self-awareness either. Prior to Deadpool 3, Garner has worked with Reynolds in The Adam Project.

