Jennifer Coolidge to return for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge is returning for the second season of HBO’s hit social satire “The White Lotus”.

The first season of the six-episode comedy-drama from writer, director and executive producer Mike White was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week.

Even though it was initially billed as a limited series, the popular show was expanded for a sophomore run following rave reviews and thunderous response from the audience.

According to Deadline, the second season will leave Hawaii and follow a largely different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Coolidge emerged as a season one favourite courtesy her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother’s ashes.

Season one also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.