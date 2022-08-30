Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in Apple series ‘Dark Matter’

PTI
August 30, 2022 13:57 IST

Jennifer Connelly in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Jennifer Connelly has come on board to feature alongside Joel Edgerton in Apple's upcoming sci-fi series "Dark Matter".

The series is based on author Blake Crouch's novel 'Dark Matter'.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the nine-episode show has Crouch penning the script for the pilot and also serving as the showrunner.

Edgerton will star as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who - one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago - is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself," the plotline reads.

Connelly essays the role of Daniela, Dessen’s wife.

Crouch is also executive producing "Dark Matter" alongside Edgerton, Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions.

