Jennifer Aniston talks about cancel culture; asks if “there’s no redemption?”

August 23, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston shared her opinion on cancel culture during a recent press interaction. The actor said, “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Speaking to Wall Street Journal about the disgraced producer, Aniston said, “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey. Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Aniston joins the list of celebrities like Lizzo, Chris Rock, Goldie Hawn, Molly Ringwald and Cate Blanchett who’ve criticised cancel culture. Interestingly, the actor’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show revolves around a sexual misconduct scandal. The series is returning for its third season in September this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.