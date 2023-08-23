ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston talks about cancel culture; asks if “there’s no redemption?”

August 23, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Aniston joins the list of celebrities like Lizzo, Chris Rock, Goldie Hawn, Molly Ringwald and Cate Blanchett who’ve criticised cancel culture

The Hindu Bureau

Jennifer Aniston | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston shared her opinion on cancel culture during a recent press interaction. The actor said, “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Speaking to Wall Street Journal about the disgraced producer, Aniston said, “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey. Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Aniston joins the list of celebrities like Lizzo, Chris Rock, Goldie Hawn, Molly Ringwald and Cate Blanchett who’ve criticised cancel culture. Interestingly, the actor’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show revolves around a sexual misconduct scandal. The series is returning for its third season in September this year. 

