HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jennifer Aniston talks about cancel culture; asks if “there’s no redemption?”

Aniston joins the list of celebrities like Lizzo, Chris Rock, Goldie Hawn, Molly Ringwald and Cate Blanchett who’ve criticised cancel culture

August 23, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston shared her opinion on cancel culture during a recent press interaction. The actor said, “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

ALSO READ
Jennifer Aniston, Rese Witherspoon’s first look from ‘The Morning Show’ out

Speaking to Wall Street Journal about the disgraced producer, Aniston said, “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey. Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Aniston joins the list of celebrities like Lizzo, Chris Rock, Goldie Hawn, Molly Ringwald and Cate Blanchett who’ve criticised cancel culture. Interestingly, the actor’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show revolves around a sexual misconduct scandal. The series is returning for its third season in September this year. 

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.