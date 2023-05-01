ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s ‘The Morning Show’ renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

May 01, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The news comes ahead of the premiere of the third season

PTI

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a still from ‘The Morning Show’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series The Morning Show has been renewed by Apple TV+ for a fourth season. The streaming platform announced the renewal ahead of the season three premiere of the show.

According to Deadline, Apple is in talks with Aniston and Witherspoon to extend their contracts with the series.

The duo also serve as executive producers on The Morning Show, which explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. It is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

ALSO READ
Jon Hamm joins 'The Morning Show' season 3

ALSO READ: ‘The Morning Show’ season two review: Into the deep of a post-scandal newsroom

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming third season, set to premiere later this year, also features actors Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie.

Charlotte Stoudt has replaced Kerry Ehrin as the showrunner for season three. Mimi Leder is the director. The Morning Show is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US