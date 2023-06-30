HamberMenu
Jennifer Aniston, Rese Witherspoon’s first look from ‘The Morning Show’ out

The 10-episode third season of ‘The Morning Show’will drop on Apple TV+ on September 13

June 30, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

ANI
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston | Photo Credit: @AppleTV/Twitter

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back with the third season of The Morning Show. On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced that the 10-episode third season will return on September 13 with two episodes, followed by a weekly Wednesday release, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

In this season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon | Photo Credit: @AppleTV/Twitter

The makers also revealed Jennifer and Reese's first look from the upcoming season. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, who are executive producers, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, along with new cast members Nicole Beharie, playing a new anchor on the show, and Jon Hamm as the aforementioned tech titan.

Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales have recurring parts. The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and season director.

