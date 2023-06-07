ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston partners with Pvolve, reveals new fitness routine

June 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston, who is the newest ambassador of Pvolve, said she believes in low-impact workout that helps her stability and balance

The Hindu Bureau

Jennifer Aniston | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jennifer Aniston, who has partnered with Pvolve, has spoken about her new wellness approach. The newest ambassador of the workout app and studio, said the way she used to workout wasn’t sustainable for her body.

“It left me exhausted and in pain,” the 54-year-old actress told reporters about her previous workout routine. She said she prefers functional exercise that’s mindful and focuses on small movements. They also help her improve her strength, stability and balance, said the ‘Friends’ star. The intense exercises that she did would break down her body, she added.

“As we get older, our core becomes very important,” said Aniston, while also emphasising on keeping one’s bone’s health stronger. The actress shared the videos of her fitness routine on her Instagram page. On the work front, Aniston’s last work was the second part of Murder Mystery, directed by Jeremy Garelick and starring Adam Sandler opposite the actress.

