Movies

Jennifer Aniston crashes Instagram with photo of ‘Friends’ co-stars

Jennifer Aniston with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer   | Photo Credit: Instagram

more-in

This year, Aniston and the rest of the ‘Friends’ cast are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom

Actor and TV star Jennifer Aniston made a spectacular debut on Instagram that sent the social media site crashing. As of now, she has 6.7 million followers.

In her debut, Aniston shared a photo of hers with fellow Friends alums: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“And now we’re Instagram ‘FRIENDS’ too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned the photo, which has so far received over 8 million likes.

Her bio line reads, “My friends call me Jen.”

Within an hour of her debut, the actor’s page attracted more than 116,000 followers and her first post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes before crashing, reported The Guardian. Many people were not able to follow her, such was the activity on her profile page.

Among those who welcomed the 50-year-old actor on Instagram were her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, ex-husband Justin Theroux and Cox.

Witherspoon and Theroux both left a welcome message on Aniston’s post.

“YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!” Witherspoon wrote.

While Theroux posted, “Woot-Woot,” using the hashtag #first.

Cox also shared a throwback photo of hers with Aniston on her Instagram page.

“Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You’re gonna love it!” she captioned the photo.

Also Read
Cast of sitcom ‘Friends’, undated. (L-R) David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc

Sitcom ‘Friends’ turns 25: Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox get nostalgic

 

This year, Aniston and the rest of Friends cast are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the fan-favourite show.

The NBC series ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Entertainment Movies
television
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 9:08:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jennifer-aniston-joins-instagram-crashes-platform-with-photo-of-friends-co-stars/article29698846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY