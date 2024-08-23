ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega recalls how Michael Keaton scared her dressed as Beetlejuice

Published - August 23, 2024 12:18 pm IST

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ hits theatres on September 6 after opening the Venice Film Festival on August 28

ANI

Jenna Ortega participates in a ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ cast photo call | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Actor Jenna Ortega recently spoke about an incident during the shoot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, recalling how she got scared on the sets.

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that Keaton scared her while dressed as his iconic character on the set of the 1988’s movie’s highly anticipated sequel. “What is it like when Michael Keaton comes on set as Beetlejuice?” asked host Jimmy Fallon. “Does everyone get quiet or do people cry? I would cry!”

Jenna Ortega in talks to star in JJ Abrams’ untitled film

"He came up behind me," explained Ortega. "I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder and I turned around and it was a jump scare for sure. He was like, 'Oh hey I'm Michael,' and he had molds peeling off his face! I played it cool and then it was cool until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup... I introduced myself again because I forgot that I had already met him," she added with a laugh.

Jenna Ortega, from left, Catherine O’Hara, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

She went on to share that Keaton is "the coolest" and said that she was scared about working alongside the Oscar nominee and costars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who also starred in the original movie as Lydia and Delia Deetz.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ drops first trailer, a follow-up to Tim Burton’s macabre cult classic

"Never in my wildest dreams. I just never could have anticipated something like that happening." revealed Ortega, who plays Lydia's teen daughter Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. "Lydia is the coolest character on the planet. Just everything about it, I was terrified."

Actress Jenna Ortega poses for the photographers during a promotional event for the movie | Photo Credit: FERNANDO LLANO

Earlier this month, Ortega paid tribute to Lydia's style by wearing a bespoke Thom Browne suit inspired by the iconic last scene from the original film. Ortega wore the combination, which included a blue cardigan with Lydia's school's symbol, a plaid skirt, and two-tone Mary Janes, to press events for her current film.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theatres on September 6 after opening the Venice Film Festival on August 28.

