ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega may have auditioned for Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

Published - August 27, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Zendaya was officially cast as Chani in January 2019, indicating that Ortega might have auditioned for the role a few months prior

The Hindu Bureau

Jenna Ortega | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Jenna Ortega recently revealed that she might have auditioned for a role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation when she was just 15 years old. In a Buzzfeed interview, the 21-year-old actress shared her excitement about the possibility of working with Villeneuve, one of her favorite directors, during the early stages of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega recalls how Michael Keaton scared her dressed as Beetlejuice

“I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15,” Ortega said when asked about a surprising role she auditioned for. She added, “I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret.”

Zendaya was officially cast as Chani in January 2019, indicating that Ortega might have auditioned for the role a few months prior. Zendaya, who is six years older than Ortega, stars alongside Timothée Chalamet in the Dune series as Chani, the love interest of the protagonist, Paul Atreides.

‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Despite missing out on the Dune role, Ortega has continued to build an impressive career. She is currently promoting her latest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, in which she plays Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). The film marks a reunion for Ortega and Burton, who previously collaborated on Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US