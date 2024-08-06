Jenna Ortega in talks to star in JJ Abrams’ untitled film

Jenna Ortega is in final talks to star in JJ Abrams untitled film at Warner Bros, reported Deadline. Jenna, who acted in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Wednesday, is set to star opposite Glen Powell.

The project is reported to be not a time-travel film. Abram, who has written the script, is also producing the movie. Powell recently starred in the hit film Twisters. Jenna’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Wednesday, starring Ortega, is the most-watched series in Netflix history with 252.1M global views, wrote Deadline. The actor is also part of upcoming films such as Taika Waititi’s Klara and the Sun. The film is about a robot girl who is designed to prevent loneliness.

She is also working on Death of a Unicorn from director Alex Scharfman and starring Paul Rudd and Will Poulter. The film is about the father-daughter duo who hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO, wrote Deadline.

