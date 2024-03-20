Jeffery Wright joins Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low’

March 20, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Lee, who last worked with Washington for his 2006 movie ‘Inside Man’, will direct the new film from a script he penned with Alan Fox

Fresh off his Oscar nomination for best actor, Jeffrey Wright has set his next film with Spike Lee's High and Low. Also starring Denzel Washington, the movie is a collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24. It starts production this month. ALSO READ ‘American Fiction’ movie review: Write stuff from Jeffrey Wright

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming thriller is the English reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low. "The 1963 Japanese movie revolved around a shoe executive who was in the middle of a complex corporate takeover when his plans are derailed by the accidental kidnapping and ransom of his chauffeur's son, instead of his own son," read the logline of the movie.

Lee, who last worked with Washington for his 2006 movie Inside Man, will direct the new film from a script he penned with Alan Fox. The project has been developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures.

Ilfenesh Hadera is also part of the High and Low cast. A24 will give the film a theatrical release before its global launch of Apple TV+. A release date is yet to be announced.

