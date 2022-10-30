Jeff Goldblum in final negotiations to play the Wizard in ‘Wicked’ movies

Jon M. Chu’s upcoming ‘Wicked’ films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025

PTI
October 30, 2022 13:17 IST

Actor Jeff Goldblum | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Veteran actor Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to star in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked films as the Wizard.

Wicked, an adaptation of the novel by Gregory Maguire, is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows the school-age friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. Fiyero is the main love interest in the story.

The two-part musical feature is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is essaying the roe of Fiyero.

The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

Goldblum was last seen on the big screen in Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion.

